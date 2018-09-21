Residents react to Vincennes neighborhood evacuation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was quiet on the 1900 block of College Avenue in Vincennes. But Thursday that was not quite the case.

Resident Kathy Mooney says, "I came home from work, my normal route. Came around veterans drive here at the YMCA and I see all these police cars blocked off the road. And I'm thinking 'is my house on fire what do I need to do?"

Mooney's home of 31 years wasn't on fire.

Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking says, "Members of the Knox County Drug Court accountability team including a VPD detective were doing an accountability check. And during that check, they discovered an item believed to be explosives."

Police arrested Jordan Chanley for possession of an explosive device. The 1900 block of College Avenue was evacuated while officials could remove any explosives.

Mooney explains, "I saw the police on down by the entrance of the nursing home. And I kind of yelled as I live right here I'm just going home. And had my hand on a cone and of course, they came down and said no. We'd like for you to leave the area. And that's all they would say."

BridgePointe Health Campus was within the evacuation zone. Officials with the assisted living facility say that steps were taken to ensure resident's safety.

Mooney says she learned what was going on through a friend.

Mooney says, "So we're just trying to piece it together. Somebody said there was a bomb somewhere and we're not quite sure where. But thank goodness nothing came of it."

Despite the evacuation, Mooney says she was not worried for her well being.

"It's the way of the world and it's unfortunate. We try to be very vigilant or diligent. You know the police handled it well."