Residents learn more about proposed changes to Lyford Y

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is taking steps to change a dangerous intersection.

Scroll for more content...

The Lyford 'Y' in Parke County has been the site of many serious and even deadly crashes. It's the intersection of State Road 163 and U.S. 41.

INDOT has a plan to turn the 'Y' to a 'T' intersection. There will be an all-way stop and a short left turn lane on the northbound approach.

INDOT held a community open house in Clinton Thursday night so residents could learn more about the project and ask questions.

Richard Gartzke owns a business near the intersection and says he has seen many serious accidents in the nine years he has worked there.

Gartzke says he is getting all the information he can to decide if he will close his business while construction happens. He says he and his family will be better off when the project is complete.

"People won't be scared to come to my business, to come through that Y."

Gartzke says he likes that the traffic from all directions will come to a complete stop under this proposal but others worry about congestion. According to Gartzke, the traffic is better than losing a life.

INDOT officials say the work will be done if four phases. One weekend closure is scheduled for August. The entire project will span two months and is expected to wrap-up around Labor Day.