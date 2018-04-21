Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion county residents are encouraged to take advantage of Cleanup Days instead of dumping trash along the road.

Scroll for more content...

Friday was the first day of the event. It continues through the weekend.

"We want to do this to give people the opportunity to have a place to bring things."

County Highway Department employees and many volunteers are working to spruce-up roadways and collect trash.

Residents can bring unwanted items like appliances, water heaters, furniture, automotive batteries, debris and most electronics at no charge. Volunteers can help unload the trash into dumpsters at three county highway garages from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Paint and hazardous waste like household batteries and fluorescent light bulbs will not be accepted.

There will be a $10 fee to dispose CRT televisions and monitors under 27 inches. There will be a $25 fee for larger CRT televisions and floor model projection televisions.

Locations:

817 W. Ferry Street, Cayuga

1894 S. State Hwy 63, Hillsdale

3543 W. 1100 S., Clinton

Volunteers say the hard work now will help employees later.

Melissa Wible says, "There are people who have things that they need to get rid of but they're not sure what to do with them and unfortunately there are people who don't care and will just take things and drop them in ditches alongside the road and then our county highway people have to get out and clean it up."

This is the first time for the initiative but those behind Vermillion County Cleanup Days hope to make it an annual event.

Wible says, "We are doing this pretty much at no cost to our county. We've gotten sponsors for almost all the expenses. Unfortunately, we do have a few expenses that have popped up that we weren't counting on so anybody who would still like to help out is welcome to send a donation to the Vermillion County Auditor's Office and that donation would be used to cover the additional expenses that we weren't expecting."

The event was organized by county commissioners and the Vermillion County Solid Waste Management District with the help of many sponsors.