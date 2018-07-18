Clear

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

The animals have been nicknamed the Glue Kittens. Both were rescued by a longtime animal advocate in Linton, Indiana.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 10:32 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Heather Good

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley animal rescuer wants answers after two kittens were found with glue covering their mouths and noses.

Scroll for more content...

The animals have been nicknamed the Glue Kittens. Both were rescued by a longtime animal advocate in Linton, Indiana. Unfortunately, the damage to their little bodies has been devastating.

The first kitten was found about two weeks ago outside the Southside Express gas station in Linton. President of S.A.F.E. Animal Rescue, Chantel Eaton, says she stops there each morning. Eaton says a small white kitten snuggled against her feet and she decided to take her.

"I pick her up and her face is covered in black stuff and it's hard so we thought maybe it was tar or grease but it was real hard."

Eaton later discovered more of the substance in the cat's mouth.

"I start picking the glue, what I think is glue, off and I pull, it's almost like a wad of silicone, rubbery stuff out of the roof of her mouth."

The kitten was able to eat at first. She was placed with a foster and got veterinary care but her health declined. She died days later.

Just a week after the first cat was found, Eaton says she got a call another was discovered with glue around his face a town over in Sullivan.

Luckily the kitty, now named Gizmo, is doing well. He is living in a foster home and is expected to recover.

Eaton says she thinks someone is torturing area animals.

"If you can do that to a cat you're going to do that to your kid, you're going to do it to a person. You're just a cruel person. You know if you can effect life that way, if you can harm anything there's something wrong in your head."

She says someone out there knows something and should come forward.

"Call crime stoppers. It's anonymous and it's a really good agency to report things to. Call me!"

An animal advocate in Kentucky created a GoFundMe page to collect donations for a reward. Eaton says she is hopeful it will encourage people to come forward.

If you'd like to learn more about fundraising efforts, click here.

If you'd like to learn more about S.A.F.E. Animal Rescue, click here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Nice Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

3rd Annual Doc Acklin Race

Image

Westminister Village & Noon Optimist Club

Image

Milburn Pharmacy CBD Oil

Image

The Villas of Holly Brook

Image

Healthy Living Bethesda Gardens July 2018

Image

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Image

Sentencing of fourth person charged in the Matt Luecking murder is Wed afternoon

Image

Wednesday is shaping up to be really nice

Image

High school football field discussed during Clay County school board meeting

Image

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes