Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley animal rescuer wants answers after two kittens were found with glue covering their mouths and noses.

The animals have been nicknamed the Glue Kittens. Both were rescued by a longtime animal advocate in Linton, Indiana. Unfortunately, the damage to their little bodies has been devastating.

The first kitten was found about two weeks ago outside the Southside Express gas station in Linton. President of S.A.F.E. Animal Rescue, Chantel Eaton, says she stops there each morning. Eaton says a small white kitten snuggled against her feet and she decided to take her.

"I pick her up and her face is covered in black stuff and it's hard so we thought maybe it was tar or grease but it was real hard."

Eaton later discovered more of the substance in the cat's mouth.

"I start picking the glue, what I think is glue, off and I pull, it's almost like a wad of silicone, rubbery stuff out of the roof of her mouth."

The kitten was able to eat at first. She was placed with a foster and got veterinary care but her health declined. She died days later.

Just a week after the first cat was found, Eaton says she got a call another was discovered with glue around his face a town over in Sullivan.

Luckily the kitty, now named Gizmo, is doing well. He is living in a foster home and is expected to recover.

Eaton says she thinks someone is torturing area animals.

"If you can do that to a cat you're going to do that to your kid, you're going to do it to a person. You're just a cruel person. You know if you can effect life that way, if you can harm anything there's something wrong in your head."

She says someone out there knows something and should come forward.

"Call crime stoppers. It's anonymous and it's a really good agency to report things to. Call me!"

An animal advocate in Kentucky created a GoFundMe page to collect donations for a reward. Eaton says she is hopeful it will encourage people to come forward.

