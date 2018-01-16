Republican candidate throws his hat in the ring for 43rd District

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 4th candidate announced his bid for the seat Clyde Kersey will vacate at the end of the year.

Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling will run for the 43rd District Seat as a Republican.

He's the only Republican candidate for this seat so far.

Democrats Mark Bird, Norm Loudermilk, and Tonya Pfaff announced their respective bids earlier this month.

Kersey announces last month that he's retiring at the end of this term.

He's held the seat for 22-years.