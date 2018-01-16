wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Republican candidate throws his hat in the ring for 43rd District

A 4th candidate announced his bid for the seat Clyde Kersey will vacate at the end of the year.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 6:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 4th candidate announced his bid for the seat Clyde Kersey will vacate at the end of the year.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling will run for the 43rd District Seat as a Republican.

He's the only Republican candidate for this seat so far.

Democrats Mark Bird, Norm Loudermilk, and Tonya Pfaff announced their respective bids earlier this month.

Kersey announces last month that he's retiring at the end of this term.

He's held the seat for 22-years.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It