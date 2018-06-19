Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Reports: Audi CEO detained in diesel emissions case

FILE - In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 file photo, Rupert Stadler, CEO of Audi AG, attends the shareholders’ meeting of the Volkswagen stock company in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Two managers are serving prison terms in the United States.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 12:15 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have detained the chief executive of Volkswagen’s Audi division, Rupert Stadler, as part of a probe into manipulation of emissions controls.

Scroll for more content...

The dpa news agency said Volkswagen confirmed reports that Stadler was detained Monday.

Munich prosecutors searched Stadler’s private residence last week in their investigation of suspected fraud and indirect improprieties with documents. A total of 20 people are under suspicion in the probe.

The probe of Stadler focuses on cars sold in Europe that were believed to be equipped with software which turned emissions controls off during regular driving.

Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the United States. Two managers are serving prison terms in the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Clouds increasing; storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It