wx_icon Terre Haute 11°

wx_icon Robinson 13°

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville 11°

wx_icon Casey 11°

wx_icon Brazil 11°

wx_icon Marshall 11°

Clear

Reported assault and theft at Daviess Co. elementary

The Washington Police Department reports there was an incident at a Daviess County elementary where there was a reported a theft and being assaulted.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 2:15 PM

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Police Department reports there was an incident at a Daviess County elementary where there was a reported a theft and being assaulted.

Scroll for more content...

The investigation began on Jan. 3 at Griffith Elementary when two individuals reported being assaulted. They also reported a theft of $250 as well as a cellphone.

WPD reports there were four suspects involved. One juvenile has been arrested in connection to this case.

This is an on-going investigation and officials report they expect all suspects involved to be arrested.

If anyone has any further information, please contact the Washington Police Department at (812) 254-4410.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It