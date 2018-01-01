Reported assault and theft at Daviess Co. elementary

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Police Department reports there was an incident at a Daviess County elementary where there was a reported a theft and being assaulted.

The investigation began on Jan. 3 at Griffith Elementary when two individuals reported being assaulted. They also reported a theft of $250 as well as a cellphone.

WPD reports there were four suspects involved. One juvenile has been arrested in connection to this case.

This is an on-going investigation and officials report they expect all suspects involved to be arrested.

If anyone has any further information, please contact the Washington Police Department at (812) 254-4410.