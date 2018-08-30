Report shows rise of hunger for first time in seven years

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Rita Hood volunteers her time at the Clay County Emergency Food Pantry in Brazil. A big reason for her efforts is because she too comes to them in need of food.

"I've been raising my two grandkids now almost all their life, their seven years old. And I have very low income and I don't have any companion to help me and that’s ok because God helps me," said Hood.

Thursday twenty-two families came to the food pantry seeking help. The pantry says it's a number they have seen a rise this past year.

CEO Mike Robinson of the pantry says there are multiple factors causing the increase.

"In America you think there should be no problem feeding Americans, feeding people. With incomes the way it is now these days, with some of the government programs getting changed around. It’s going to get worse before it gets better," said Robinson.

But Brazil isn’t alone when it comes to the issue of hunger. The Food Research and Action Center released a new report stating hunger and food hardship is on the rise for the first time in seven years.

Their research showed the rate increased from 15.1% to 15.7% from 2016-2017. Overall ranking Indiana 20th and Illinois 30th when it comes to overall food hardship.

Another big issue was about children. The report it shows a jump in food hardships within households with kids. The pantry is also beginning to see the older generations taking care of these children in need.

"We are definitely seeing more grandparents or ages over sixty years old I should say, seeing a tremendous spike in that and how many grandparents are now raising the children," said Robinson.

As for the hood, she knows firsthand what it's like to rely on the help of others. Especially to support her grandkids. Hood just hopes that something will be done sooner to help fight hunger... Before its too late.

"I just hope someday everything will be back to normal and there’s no reason why anybody should starve actually," said Hood.

The Clay County Emergency Food Pantry says they are still in constant need of food donations. If you would like to help those in need of food and support. You can call them at (812) 446-2293.