Report details deadly meth levels after southern Indiana 8-year-old’s death

A toxicology report says an 8-year-old southern Indiana boy had more than 180 times the lethal limit of methamphetamine in his bloodstream when he died.

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

The (Seymour) Tribune reports details about the June 21 death of Curtis Collman III were revealed Thursday. Police say the boy ingested a large amount of methamphetamine at his father's home in Seymour and became unresponsive. He died at a hospital.

The (Seymour) Tribune reports details about the June 21 death of Curtis Collman III were revealed Thursday. Police say the boy ingested a large amount of methamphetamine at his father’s home in Seymour and became unresponsive. He died at a hospital.

The father, 41-year-old Curtis Collman II, is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted. He’s jailed and a trial is scheduled for Dec. 4. Court documents say he didn’t seek medical treatment for his son and tried to prevent others from calling 911.

The Associated Press left a message Friday with his lawyer.

