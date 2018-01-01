Clear
Report: Indiana ranks low for economic status of women

An Institute for Women's Policy Research report ranked Indiana in the bottom third of the country for the economic status of women.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 10:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Institute for Women's Policy Research report ranked Indiana in the bottom third of the country for the economic status of women.

The institute's the Status of Women in the States report examines six areas: employment and earnings; political participation; poverty and opportunity; reproductive rights; health and well-being; and work and family.

Indiana received an overall grade of D for the third consecutive year. Indiana ranks last in the U.S. in the work and family category, with a grade of F.

Erin Macey is a policy analyst for the Indiana Institute for Working Families. She says the legislation this session that targeted issues important to families failed to gain real traction.

Indiana Republican Party National Committeewoman Anne Hathaway says the report doesn't provide the full picture.

