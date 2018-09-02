Clear

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

A new report on hunger says nearly a fifth of Indiana households with children struggle to find enough money to feed their loved ones.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) - A new report on hunger says nearly a fifth of Indiana households with children struggle to find enough money to feed their loved ones.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the Food Research and Action Center's report found that Indiana has a nearly 19-percent "food hardship" rate for Indiana households with children. The August report defines food hardship as an economic or social condition where people have limited or uncertain access to adequate food.

The nonprofit lists Indiana as having the 20th worst overall rate of food hardship in the country.

The report comes after advocacy group Feeding Indiana's Hungry recently announced that nearly a third of the state's residents who qualify as having food hardship aren't eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is federal food assistance.

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Warming into Labor Day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home