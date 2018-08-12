Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Watch out New York Fashion Week! A local group is making recycling the latest trend.

News 10 caught up with ReThink Inc. as they prepared for their fashion show fundraiser on Sunday.

They were making costumes for Replay Runway.

The costumes are made out of reycled and waste materials, collected by group members.

Organizers say the fashion show is fun, but there's a lot to learn from it too!

"It's not about making a costume," said Shikha Bhattacharyya, President, "It's about creating awareness about trash, how much trash we create."

Mark your calendars for Replay Runway on August 25th. The event will include the fashion show, dinner, cash bar and silent auction.

For ticket information, email bethechange@wabashrethinks.com.