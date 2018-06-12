VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The new design for a Vigo County bridge is paying off.
Scroll for more content...
Last May, the Cook Road Bridge washed out after major flooding.
That bridge had two large culverts underneath it.
That caused a lot of debris to get stuck, making the flooding worse.
After the rain, we checked on the new bridge design.
Crews say water and debris are flowing much more smoothly.
Officials say if things dry up on Tuesday, the bridge should be opened soon.
Related Content
- Repaired bridge design holding up after storms, crews hope to reopen it soon
- Bridge closed while crews begin repair
- Vigo County bridge reopened after structural damage repaired
- Parke County covered bridge closed for repairs
- Bridge repair on hold until Indiana Railroad responds to permit request
- Bridge replacement over Thompson Ditch on hold
- Work on hold for Cook Road Bridge
- After one year McDaniel Road bridge almost ready to reopen
- Crews work to reopen Mario Brothers restaurant after fire
- NWS holds storm spotter training class