Repaired bridge design holding up after storms, crews hope to reopen it soon

The new design for a Vigo County bridge is paying off.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The new design for a Vigo County bridge is paying off.

Last May, the Cook Road Bridge washed out after major flooding.

That bridge had two large culverts underneath it.

That caused a lot of debris to get stuck, making the flooding worse.

After the rain, we checked on the new bridge design.

Crews say water and debris are flowing much more smoothly.

Officials say if things dry up on Tuesday, the bridge should be opened soon.

