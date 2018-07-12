Renovations continue for Clay Community Schools

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes at Northview High School are happening faster than students can keep up with them.

Senior Tyler Deckard says, "They moved the office. I didn't even realize it until this morning when I walked past to go watch film and there it was all constructed."

Deckard says he's noticed other changes at the school over the past year, especially the classrooms.

He shares, "Oh, they're a lot nicer! Brand new flooring and ceiling tiles, and brand new desks and chairs."

School officials say work will continue into the school year once again, but Deckard says the process has been smooth from a student's perspective.

He says, "They'll usually work on a couple classes and then move ours to that when we're done, and then they'll start on that one, and do that process over and over again."

Lots of work is being done to renovate entryways for the school but maybe one of the biggest differences from last summer is the student activity center.

Deckard says, "I think it's great that all the kids underneath me are going to have opportunity to work in here and the new classrooms that we have."

Deckard is involved in both track and field, and football. So, one of his favorite features of the school renovation is the new weight room.

He shares, "I think it's good because it helps you a lot on the field and the practice field, but especially when games come around it makes you a lot stronger and more prepared for the games."

Proving that the work crews are putting in, is paying off big for students.

School officials say March 2019 is still the projected finish date for the renovations. They say that work is on schedule.

Since last summer, Clay Community Schools Director of Extended Services, Mike Howard, says the student activity centers at Northview and Clay City, both music wing additions for band and choir, part of the cafeteria, additional classroom spaces, weight rooms, and exercise facilities have been completed.



Before school starts, Howard hopes to wrap up work on the front office areas for administration, guidance counselor and nurse areas, along with other classroom spaces, science classrooms, special needs areas, and Family Consumer Science spaces.



Howard says things that will be worked on through March of 2019 include art room areas at both schools, some vocational trade and tech areas, some classrooms (ceiling tile, paint, flooring