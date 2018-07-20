Renovations complete at Tecumseh-Harrison elementary

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's not something you see that often. Kids and parents alike trying to get into school before summer vacation ends. The completion of the Tecumseh-Harrison renovation project is a big deal for kids and teachers.

Teacher Stephanie Vanmeter says, "It is amazing. It's impressive. The students are going to love it."

Vanmeter has taught at Tecumseh-Harrison for twelve years. She says these new updates are significant.

Vanmeter explains, "The air quality is amazing. Again the structure of the building is safe for our students."

The project cost the school corporation $10 million. It is the second of four schools to receive a complete renovation.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "Tecumseh-Harrison is one of the larger buildings just like Vigo and Franklin. And they're still up, Vigo is under construction right now. But it is a full blown remodel that everything inside of it is brand new."

For Parsley, seeing all of the excitement validates the hard work.

Parsley says, "When we were doing the community meetings. And listening to our community saying we want our community schools. And when you see all the people that were out there beforehand. That tells us we did something right."

There may still be those first day jitters.

When asked if she was excited about a new school, fifth-grader Savannah Smith says,"Yea but I'm going to miss my teacher, Mrs. Bird.'"

But students and teachers are optimistic.

Parsley says, "The project as a whole. When you see what we saw here tonight with as many people. It makes it all worthwhile."