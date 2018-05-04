Removing the stigma and offering help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI ) - It was a time to honor volunteers and teach valuable lessons. That's with the CASA Lunch and Learn event.

Scroll for more content...

Wednesday was the CASA Volunteer Appreciation Lunch and Moms Overcoming Meth learning event.

Officials say Vigo County has one of the highest rates of methamphetamine use in Indiana.

Organizers say the goal of today's event is to take away the drug abuse stigma and focus on how to get people the help they need.

Staff CASA Supervisor Angie Ramey says, “It's (meth) extremely devastating and debilitating with families. The parents deal with it on a daily basis which inadvertently affects the children of the Wabash Valley."

CASA stands for court appointed special advocate. A CASA would step in to speak on behalf of a child in drug-related court cases.