LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A picture is causing outrage in Lawrenceville, Illinois. The image shows the recently removed Desert Storm war memorial in an alley.
News 10 spoke with members of the county and historical society today.
Officials with the county say the plan to remove the sign has been in the works for two years. They say the sign was meant to be temporary and has fallen into disrepair.
The county donated the sign to the historical society for display.
John M. King with the Lawrence County Historical Society explains, "We were contacted a couple of months ago. We had arrangements to accept it Monday morning. It was delivered a little bit early. Set in the alley less than a half an hour, until we brought it into our building."
County officials say there have been efforts by residents to construct a permanent memorial in the county, but have failed to raise enough money.
Related Content
- Removal of Desert Storm sign causes controversy
- Facebook reveals its internal rules for removing controversial posts
- Dog survives sixteen days in desert
- Controversial sign tells liberals to get guns
- 'Child care deserts' are leaving rural parents with few options
- This desert reservoir could fill 10,000 Olympic swimming pools
- Woman dies after being hit by stray bullet in desert
- World's largest water reservoir unveiled in the desert
- Missing dog rescued after 15 days in the desert
- Qatar MotoGP: Dovizioso beats Marquez in thrilling desert duel