Remnants of Gordon bring severe weather to Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's no doubt about it, if you live in the Wabash Valley and were here over the weekend, you felt the effects of what was left of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Heavy rainfall and high winds ripped through the valley, leaving behind a trail of debris.

Today we talked to Dan Bennett of the Vigo County Highway Department.

He says the high winds definitely played a big factor in the weekend storms.

That's because with all the rainfall soaking the trees, their branches became heavier, making it easy for the high winds to knock down branches and smaller trees.

Luckily, the highway department has been hard at work cleaning up the parks and streets.

If you went out Monday morning, you may have seen them out picking up debris, but by the afternoon, they were mostly done.

Now, Bennett says there is the possibility of not everyone being completely cleaned up yet because some places up north saw more limbs fall than those did to the south.

However, standing water is still an issue.

For many people, especially those who live in low areas near the river, localized flooding came in and could still be sticking around.

The river is a little high up, but the good news is, dry and sunny days are in the forecast.