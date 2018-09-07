Remembering a sports and athletics pioneer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A pioneer in academics and athletics was remembered on Friday.

Jim Waugh passed away on Tuesday.

He was a teacher and a coach for more than 36-years.

Mr. Waugh left behind a legacy here in the Wabash Valley...and far beyond...that won't soon be forgotten.

Visitation services took place Friday evening at United Methodist Church in Terre Haute.

Memorial services are set for Saturday at the same church at 11:00 a.m.

A gathering is also set for 1:00 on Sunday at the 'James Hummer Waugh Gymnasium' at Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois.