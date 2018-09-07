TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A pioneer in academics and athletics was remembered on Friday.
Jim Waugh passed away on Tuesday.
He was a teacher and a coach for more than 36-years.
Mr. Waugh left behind a legacy here in the Wabash Valley...and far beyond...that won't soon be forgotten.
Visitation services took place Friday evening at United Methodist Church in Terre Haute.
Memorial services are set for Saturday at the same church at 11:00 a.m.
A gathering is also set for 1:00 on Sunday at the 'James Hummer Waugh Gymnasium' at Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois.
Related Content
- Remembering a sports and athletics pioneer
- Logs Gathered for Destroyed Pioneer Village Cabin
- Blast from the past with Pioneer Activities
- Find Marsupial Athletics at Pacesetter Sports in Terre Haute
- Remember Sabrina Stauffenberg
- Remembering Robert "Paulie" Olson
- Work Underway to Replace Destroyed Pioneer Village Cabin
- Shelburn man remembers Pearl Harbor
- Photos: Remembering Officer Rob Pitts
- Women's Equality Day Celebration falls on 19th amendment anniversary, pioneers celebrated
Scroll for more content...