Remembering a loved one while saving lives; blood drive works to honor Garrett Sands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is finding ways to honor a loved one while giving back to others.

Part of this effort involves a blood drive, which happens on Thursday.

It's in honor of Garrett Sands.

Sands was shot and killed at a house party back in March in Vigo County.

Since then, family and friends have performed acts of kindness through community service projects.

It's all in an effort to help keep his memory alive.

The blood drive will be at Cobblestone Crossing Health Facility from 2:00 until 5:00.