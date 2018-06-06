Clear

Remembering a loved one while saving lives; blood drive works to honor Garrett Sands

A local family is finding ways to honor a loved one while giving back to others.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is finding ways to honor a loved one while giving back to others.

Part of this effort involves a blood drive, which happens on Thursday.

LINK | HUNDREDS CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF WILLIAM GARRETT SANDS

It's in honor of Garrett Sands.

Sands was shot and killed at a house party back in March in Vigo County.

Since then, family and friends have performed acts of kindness through community service projects.

LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE DETAILS ABOUT SHOOTING THAT LED TO THE DEATH OF 17-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM GARRETT SANDS

It's all in an effort to help keep his memory alive.

The blood drive will be at Cobblestone Crossing Health Facility from 2:00 until 5:00.

