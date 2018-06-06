TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family is finding ways to honor a loved one while giving back to others.
Part of this effort involves a blood drive, which happens on Thursday.
LINK | HUNDREDS CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF WILLIAM GARRETT SANDS
It's in honor of Garrett Sands.
Sands was shot and killed at a house party back in March in Vigo County.
Since then, family and friends have performed acts of kindness through community service projects.
LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE DETAILS ABOUT SHOOTING THAT LED TO THE DEATH OF 17-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM GARRETT SANDS
It's all in an effort to help keep his memory alive.
The blood drive will be at Cobblestone Crossing Health Facility from 2:00 until 5:00.
Related Content
- Remembering a loved one while saving lives; blood drive works to honor Garrett Sands
- Tattoo shop honors Garrett Sands with special designs
- Funeral services Monday for Garrett Sands
- Garrett Sands vigil set for Thursday
- "...he brought his A game every day." Garrett Sands remembered by those who knew him
- Hundreds celebrate the life of William Garrett Sands
- VU falls short with blood drive goals, but still has enough to save 249 lives
- "...it's just a way to spread kindness in his honor." Garrett Sands' mother honors her son's legacy with acts of kindness
- Indiana Blood Center starts blood drive in honor of Officer Pitts
- Court documents reveal more details about shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old William Garrett Sands