Remembering Officer Rob Pitts: The graveside services

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, the sound of Amazing Grace rang throughout the graveside service for Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

After his journey starting in Terre Haute he reached his final resting places in Sullivan. Officers, family, friends, and members of the community all came to say their final goodbyes at the center ridge cemetery.

In honor of Officer Pitts service, there was the playing of taps, a twenty-one gun salute and of course the flag retiring ceremony.

All the officers in attendance also placed a white carnation on Officer Pitts casket.

For the members of the Indiana state police honor guard, they say it’s an honor to support this fallen officer.

Indiana State Trooper Kevin Getz of the ISP Honor Guard says they will continue to support the Wabash Valley in this difficult time.

"Being here to pay your respects not only just to the department and to the family but also to Terre Haute and to Vigo County community as well. We are here for your Terre Haute and we mourn for you but we're also here to love you and support you," said Officer Getz