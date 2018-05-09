10-42: Officer Rob Pitts receives his final call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At the end of each shift, police officers get a final call to show they are off duty.

On Wednesday, Officer Rob Pitts had his final call.

That call marked his end of watch.

Many people say the 10-42 can be the most heartbreaking moment of a police memorial service.

It honors an officer who has performed his duty and can rest.

The community was in mourning, lining the street outside of the Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters when the call was dispatched over the police radio.

When Officer Pitts' funeral coach made a stop at the police station, the emotional last call came from veteran dispatcher Vickie Oster.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse requested Oster for the call.

With that last call, Officer Rob Pitts, Badge Number 196, can rest.

