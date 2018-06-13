Remains in Indiana field IDed as woman missing since 2012

STROH, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say skeletal human remains recovered in April from a field in northeastern Indiana have been identified as those of a woman missing since 2012.
Police announced Wednesday that DNA testing and an anthropological exam were conducted to help confirm the identity of the remains found in rural LaGrange County. Police say Tiffany A. Huffman was reported missing after last being seen in the nearby town of Stroh.
Cause of death hasn’t been determined, but police say foul play isn’t suspected.
Police say a property owner spotted the remains about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Fort Wayne. They say the level of decomposition made immediate identification of the person impossible. A forensic anthropology team from the University of Indianapolis assisted with the recovery of the remains.
