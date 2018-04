TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Constructing a cure for cancer.

Scroll for more content...

That's the theme for this year's Relay for Life in Vigo County.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and find a cure for cancer.

It happens on Saturday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Hulman's Sports and Recreation Center.

It's not too late to get involved and participate.

To learn more, click here.