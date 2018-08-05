Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - May the cure be with you, fight like a Jedi!
That was the theme at the Edgar County Relay For Life on Saturday.
Hundreds of people gathered at Twin Lakes Park in Paris, Illinois.
The event raised money for the American Cancer Society. It happens every year.
People were at the park since 10 a.m.
Organizers hoped to show others they're in the fight together.
"And our goal is so no one has to go through that," said Co-Captain Tammy Terry, "No one as a parent has to watch their little boy or little girl go through that. So that's why everyone fights."
The relay wrapped up around 10 p.m. Central with a candelight ceremony.
