Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County

Hundreds of people gathered at Twin Lakes in Paris, Illinois.

Posted: Aug. 4, 2018 10:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 4, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - May the cure be with you, fight like a Jedi!

That was the theme at the Edgar County Relay For Life on Saturday.

The event raised money for the American Cancer Society. It happens every year.

People were at the park since 10 a.m.

Organizers hoped to show others they're in the fight together.

"And our goal is so no one has to go through that," said Co-Captain Tammy Terry, "No one as a parent has to watch their little boy or little girl go through that. So that's why everyone fights."

The relay wrapped up around 10 p.m. Central with a candelight ceremony. 

