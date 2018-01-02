Regional Hospital welcomes first Valley baby born in 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Regional Hospital welcomed the first baby born in the Wabash Valley in 2018. Ryan McBroom and Candi Cusick are the proud parents of a baby boy, Zane Patrick McBroom, as he was born at 3:21 a.m. Cusick said he wasn't due until January 16th, and he threw his mom in a loop when she started showing signs of labor back on the 30th.

"We didn't come in until yesterday, because I wasn't sure if I was in labor," Cusick told News 10.

She spent 15 hours in labor, but looked very happy as she and father McBroom welcomed the media to room 254. We asked both parents about their son sharing his birthday with a holiday.

"I think he'll love it," McBroom told us. "He'll always have something to remember, the first baby born in 2018."

Mom and baby are doing fine, hoping to head home on the 2nd.

"We have a healthy mom and baby, first baby of the year, the best way to ring in the new year," said Dr. Fatima Hina.