Regional Hospital memorializes Officer Rob Pitts

If you walk through the emergency room at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, you'll notice a new plaque on the wall.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff at a local hospital are remembering a fallen officer.

It says "Officer Rob Pitts - Terre Haute Police Department - End of Watch - May 4th, 2018."

COMPLETE COVERAGE: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS 

Officer Pitts was rushed to Regional's ER the night he was killed.

The staff there wanted to do something to commemorate that loss and memorialize his sacrifice.

Regional's medical staff also donated $5,000 to the Rob Pitts Scholarship Fund.

