Regional Hospital memorializes Officer Rob Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff at a local hospital are remembering a fallen officer.
If you walk through the emergency room at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, you'll notice a new plaque on the wall.
It says "Officer Rob Pitts - Terre Haute Police Department - End of Watch - May 4th, 2018."
COMPLETE COVERAGE: REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS
Officer Pitts was rushed to Regional's ER the night he was killed.
The staff there wanted to do something to commemorate that loss and memorialize his sacrifice.
Regional's medical staff also donated $5,000 to the Rob Pitts Scholarship Fund.
