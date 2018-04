TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders at a local hospital are excited about a high safety ranking.

The Leapfrog Group gave Terre Haute Regional Hospital an "A" grade in patient safety.

The grade is based on how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death.

Leapfrog aims to improve health care quality.

The group grades hospitals twice a year.

Regional is one of 750 hospitals in the country to earn an A grade.