Regional Hospital Gets New Equipment

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Regional Hospital has some new equipment that better serves its patients. The hospital got an advanced PET CT scan. The new equipment has the ability to gather clearer images that detect cancer in the body.
The machine also takes less time to complete the scans, which provide comfort to patients.
Bruce Adamson, Director of Imaging at Regional Hospital said ultimately it's about providing patients with a quick and efficient experience, and this equipment allows them to do so.
The new equipment also allows patients to go through one scan from head to toe that gathers the necessary images to detect cancer. Before, patients had to take two separate scans just to receive the same images.
