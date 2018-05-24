Clear

Red nose for a good cause

A Wabash Valley dental office joined the fight to end child poverty.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 7:01 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dental office did its part to end child poverty.

News 10 stopped by Dentistry Just For Kids on Thursday.

The dental office held a bake sale for Red Nose Day.

It's a time dedicated to raising awareness, and money, to end child poverty.

Participants could buy a snack, join in on a fun activity or take a picture in a photo booth.

Marketing coordinator Alyssa Langley said this is a great cause for the office to take part in.

"There's so many children out there that need help. They need help in so many different things. And this organization helps raise the money for that. It's important for us because we're a pediatric dentist. We obviously love kids and we want to do our part and do whatever we can," Alyssa said.

One of the markers of this event is people wearing red noses!

