Clear

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

The Red Skelton museum held it's first ever film festival.

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks arrived early Saturday to the Red Skelton Performing Arts center. They've come to see films like "Present Tense" by filmmaker Whit Spurgeon.

Spurgeon says, "I grew up in Muncie, Indiana. And so when I heard about this festival I thought it'd be fun to submit and see if I could come back to indiana. And I got in so i get to be here."

Spurgeon's film is one of thirty one films being showed as part of the LAFF-Vin festival. The festival showcases films in the same genre as the late Red Skelton.

Mark Kratzner says, "As the curator of the museum I get people commenting saying they don't make comedy like Red Skelton anymore. I'd like to show that young film makers are still making comedy like him."

Of the thirty one films, six of those were made right here in the state of Indiana. An additional six were submitted from outside of the United States.

Kratzner says, "Someone from germany knows about Indiana and even knows about Vincennes. I think that's fun"

All following in the footsteps of the Wabash Valley native.

Kratzner explains, "Get it to a new audience. The main idea is to expose Red Skelton's type of comedy and show that it is still going on to this generation today."

Giving Spurgeon a chance to leave california and come back home.

Spurgeon says, "I started directing short films about seven years ago. I do one or two a year. It's great to be able to travel around the country with your films and stuff like that. And it's even more fun to come home. You know it's nice to come to indiana again i miss it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart