Red Skelton museum holds film festival

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks arrived early Saturday to the Red Skelton Performing Arts center. They've come to see films like "Present Tense" by filmmaker Whit Spurgeon.

Spurgeon says, "I grew up in Muncie, Indiana. And so when I heard about this festival I thought it'd be fun to submit and see if I could come back to indiana. And I got in so i get to be here."

Spurgeon's film is one of thirty one films being showed as part of the LAFF-Vin festival. The festival showcases films in the same genre as the late Red Skelton.

Mark Kratzner says, "As the curator of the museum I get people commenting saying they don't make comedy like Red Skelton anymore. I'd like to show that young film makers are still making comedy like him."

Of the thirty one films, six of those were made right here in the state of Indiana. An additional six were submitted from outside of the United States.

Kratzner says, "Someone from germany knows about Indiana and even knows about Vincennes. I think that's fun"

All following in the footsteps of the Wabash Valley native.

Kratzner explains, "Get it to a new audience. The main idea is to expose Red Skelton's type of comedy and show that it is still going on to this generation today."

Giving Spurgeon a chance to leave california and come back home.

Spurgeon says, "I started directing short films about seven years ago. I do one or two a year. It's great to be able to travel around the country with your films and stuff like that. And it's even more fun to come home. You know it's nice to come to indiana again i miss it."