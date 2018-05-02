Red Flag Warnings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of us are currently under a red flag warning.

What that means for you, is conditions are starting to become dry, which in turnj, means fires can spark more easily.

The first thing associated with a Red Flag Warning are high winds.

We've had sustained wind speeds around 20 miles per hour, and gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

The next factor in play is the relative humidity.

The lower the relative humidity is, the less moisture is in the air, and vice versa.

With low relative humidity, the air becomes very dry.

The last factor is that temperatures are warming up.

With warm, southern air, and temperatures in the 80's, all these factors put together make for a red flag warning.

Finally, you should know that burning anything right now is not recommended.

Fires can catch easily right now, and they can spread extremely fast in the case of a red flag warning.

With rain in the forecast, you may want to hold out for the weekend to have those evening bonfires.