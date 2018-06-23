Clear

Recent Rain causing trouble for the Wabash

Areas in Parke County saw nearly three inches of rain Thursday.

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 8:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.- (WTHI) The rain we’ve received lately is causing trouble for the Wabash River. Areas in Parke County saw nearly three inches of rain Thursday.
And nearly an inch and a half on Friday. The national weather service has issued a flood warning from until Thursday the 28th.
According to models the Wabash River was at a little more than 11 feet in Terre Haute Friday morning. It floods at 14 feet.
The levels are higher toward the north end of the river. Storm team 10s Kevin Orpurt is tracking our chances of rain for the weekend..
And there could be a chance the river will reach those flood stages. Download the Storm Team 10 weather app to keep up to date.

