TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many things for motorists to keep in mind as they're setting out for holiday travel.

With snow slated to move through the Wabash Valley Sunday, many are concerned about safety.

Both Illinois and Indiana have resources available to check road conditions in real-time.

To view the Indiana Department of Transportation's Winter Driving Map, click here.

To view the Illinois Department of Transportation's Winter Conditions Map, click here.