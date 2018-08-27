Clear

Rauner vetoes bill raising Illinois minimum teacher salaries

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has a vetoed bill that would have given public school teachers an annual minimum salary of $40,000 over the next five years.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has a vetoed bill that would have given public school teachers an annual minimum salary of $40,000 over the next five years.

Legislators approved the bill in May for increasing the minimum full-time teacher pay, saying the step would help attract and keep more teachers. It would have made next school year’s minimum pay about $32,000.

Rauner says he vetoed the bill Sunday because the minimum pay is an inefficient way to compensate teachers and is an unfunded mandate on school districts. The Republican governor says districts should consider steps such as merit pay and extra money for teachers in difficult-to-staff schools or subjects.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee J.B. Pritzker says Rauner is denying pay raises to educators while the state is facing a growing teacher shortage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Another hot and humid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Canal Road and Davis Drive named Rob Pitts Memory Way

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Hundreds of African immigrants come to Clay City for worship conference

Image

Softball game continues tradition by honoring Terre Haute business owner

Image

UPDATE: Body recovered from water in Vigo County, investigation underway

Image

The Little Italy Festival

Image

Saturation Saturday cracks down on DUI arrests in Illinois

Image

Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out