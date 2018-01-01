Clear
Rauner signs law to ease licensing out-of-state teachers

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law making it easier to get teachers into Illinois classrooms despite having credentials from outside the state.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law making it easier to get teachers into Illinois classrooms despite having credentials from outside the state.

The Republican signed the measure Friday.

It streamlines the process for instructors trained in other states to get credentialed in Illinois. Teachers must show evidence of completing a state-approved educator preparation program comparable to Illinois'. And each teacher must produce a valid license from another state showing the teacher's certification to teach in the called-for area.

Rauner says that "our state needs to have ready access to qualified teachers." He says the measure sponsored by Shorewood Democratic Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Democratic Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia of Aurora will help state schools answer shortages and fill other needs.

