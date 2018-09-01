Clear

Rauner grants 8 clemency petitions, denies 85 others

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted eight requests for clemency and denied 85 other petitions.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted eight requests for clemency and denied 85 other petitions.

Rauner's office announced the clemencies Friday. They continue the Republican's practice of approving requests at a far lower rate than his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn.

The petitions granted were for crimes including burglary, theft, drug possession and delivery of a controlled substance. Some of the cases are decades old, and in most cases the people were sentenced to probation.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board does not make public the list of people whose requests were denied.

People whose clemency petitions are granted may go to court to try to have their criminal record expunged. All have undergone a recent criminal background check through an Illinois law enforcement data system.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Warming up with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home