Clear

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

A community is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant.

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A community is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant.

Scroll for more content...

Randy Cox died this weekend after a motorcycle crash.

Cox was still active in emergency service agencies after thirty years of work. He was the Crawford County Rescue Squad Captain and President of the Robinson Fire Protection Board. He previously worked as a Robinson Police Commissioner, was a volunteer firefighter and even worked as an EMT.

Robinson Police Chief Chad Weaver says his loss will be felt by many agencies.

"He certainly gave himself to a lot of different agencies and clearly none of them were for the money. Most all of them were volunteer and he just really dedicated himself, wholly to all of them and it wasn't just that he was a member, he was a very proactive member and strove to do the best for himself and for the agency that he worked for."

Cox was also known as a loving father. His son, Dan, grew up to serve as a full-time Robinson firefighter.

Those who knew Cox best agree he will be sorely missed.

Chad Weaver says, "The emergency service community will definitely suffer a significant loss from it and ultimately the public, too. But, it's hard for the public to recognize that I think because so much of what he did what behind the scenes."

Services for Randy Cox are this weekend at Goodwine's Funeral Home in Robinson. Visitation is Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm. The funeral is Sunday at 1 pm.

There will be a procession and other departments are welcome to participate.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights