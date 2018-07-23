Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A community is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant.

Randy Cox died this weekend after a motorcycle crash.

Cox was still active in emergency service agencies after thirty years of work. He was the Crawford County Rescue Squad Captain and President of the Robinson Fire Protection Board. He previously worked as a Robinson Police Commissioner, was a volunteer firefighter and even worked as an EMT.

Robinson Police Chief Chad Weaver says his loss will be felt by many agencies.

"He certainly gave himself to a lot of different agencies and clearly none of them were for the money. Most all of them were volunteer and he just really dedicated himself, wholly to all of them and it wasn't just that he was a member, he was a very proactive member and strove to do the best for himself and for the agency that he worked for."

Cox was also known as a loving father. His son, Dan, grew up to serve as a full-time Robinson firefighter.

Those who knew Cox best agree he will be sorely missed.

Chad Weaver says, "The emergency service community will definitely suffer a significant loss from it and ultimately the public, too. But, it's hard for the public to recognize that I think because so much of what he did what behind the scenes."

Services for Randy Cox are this weekend at Goodwine's Funeral Home in Robinson. Visitation is Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm. The funeral is Sunday at 1 pm.

There will be a procession and other departments are welcome to participate.