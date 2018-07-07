Clear

Rally to call for Indiana attorney general's resignation

Activists will hold a rally to call for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a state lawmaker and several other women.

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 9:31 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Activists will hold a rally to call for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a state lawmaker and several other women.

Scroll for more content...

Organizers say Saturday's rally will be at the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana's Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and the GOP leaders of the Statehouse called on Hill, also a Republican, to resign Thursday.

An internal legislative memo leaked to media outlets says a lawmaker and three legislative staffers alleged that Hill drunkenly groped them in March during a party on the final night of Indiana's legislative session. Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon says she was the lawmaker groped. Gabrielle McLemore, the Indiana Senate Democrats' communications director, also has gone public.

Hill has called the allegations "vicious and false." He has said he has no plans to resign.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunshine and mild temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Image

The Casey Bookworm

Image

This is the Saturday we've been waiting for, Kevin has the forecast

Image

Summer fun in Casey

Image

First Friday honors armed forces

Image

Marshall Main Street event

Image

Serve the Valley

Image

New Christian school holds open house

Image

Fishing in dangerous weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers