Rainy Tuesday impacts Clay City Fair schedule

The Clay City Fair starts Tuesday, but due to morning weather, the schedule is already changing.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 3:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Fair starts Tuesday, but due to morning weather, the schedule is already changing.

Scroll for more content...

The recent rain has canceled antique tractor pulls on Tuesday, and the horse pulls Wednesday are also canceled.

Saturday night show will have additional tractor classes.

Per fair organizers, Saturday will include:
· 5500 four mile an hour open
· 6500 four mile an hour open
· Added 4500 modified stock
· 4500 open
· 5500 modified stock
· 5550 open
· 6500 modified stock
· 6500 open

The horse pulls will not be made up.

Click here to see the schedule. 

