VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost time for pools in the Wabash Valley to open.

People in Vincennes have a date they can get ready for.

Rainbow Beach will be open for business on May 26th.

That's Memorial Day weekend.

This is the pool's fourth year of operation.

Pool officials say they're excited to give the community a place where families can come and have fun.