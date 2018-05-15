Rain, storms expected for Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We will be expecting some rain in our forecast for Tuesday, after a steamy start to the workweek.

A slow moving front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through the day Tuesday.

Generally, the outlook for this week, will bring daily chances of scattered showers and storms.

StormTeam 10 said the activity doesn't appear to be widespread on any given day.

Keep an eye to the sky as these showers will develop periodically, and could at times, become strong. Also expect breaks of sunshine with humidity and highs landing in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Still warm with a chance of scattered storms. High: 85°

Tuesday night: Scattered storms, mainly during the evening. A little cooler. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Occasional showers and storms. Warm. High: 84°