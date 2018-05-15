Clear

Rain, storms expected for Tuesday

We will be expecting some rain in our forecast for Tuesday, after a steamy start to the workweek.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: StormTeam 10

A slow moving front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through the day Tuesday.

A slow moving front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through the day Tuesday.

Generally, the outlook for this week, will bring daily chances of scattered showers and storms.

StormTeam 10 said the activity doesn't appear to be widespread on any given day.

Keep an eye to the sky as these showers will develop periodically, and could at times, become strong. Also expect breaks of sunshine with humidity and highs landing in the mid-80s. 

Tuesday: Still warm with a chance of scattered storms. High: 85°

Tuesday night: Scattered storms, mainly during the evening. A little cooler. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Occasional showers and storms. Warm. High: 84°

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
