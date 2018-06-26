Rain brings flood potential to local city fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rain has been helping things grow, but for outdoor activities, it's not the best kind of weather to havce, especially when it brings flooding.

"It's a continuing problem. In this area, the water tends to stand, we're kind of in a low spot."

Jeremiah Ledgerwood is president of the Clay City Fair.

Although rain has forced cancellations of some events, he says it's nothing new to them.

"Once water starts backing up in the city streets, it seems like we're kinda that low point that takes the brunt of it."

But just because they know rain is coming, doesn't mean it doesn't put a damper on things.

"The rain really dampers on our truck and tractor pulls, lawn and garden, horse, that's our main money maker, that's our main source of income for the year."

They've even seen a good amount of flooding around the fairgrounds.

"We've had a substantial amount of flooding. We've got a lot of standing water. The big thing that it affects is our parking since a lot of our parking is in grass areas."

But the good news is, if we get a brief break from the rain, things should start to dry up a little.

"If the rain would quit this evening, I would say by Thursday night we'll start drying up to the point that we'll be able to go back to normal."

And if the rain quits, everything can go back to running as planned.

