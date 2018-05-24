Railroad crossing work creating a headache for Vigo County residents

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kirk Weger has lived on East Trout avenue for five years. He usually doesn't have issues when traveling to Terre Haute but Wednesday was a different story.

"Yeah they closed Fruitridge, Park Avenue, Mill Dam Road, and there’s hardly any way to get around," said Weger.

CSX Railroad is performing maintenance on their tracks in northern Vigo County. To do so they have to shut down some of the crossing roads for hours on end.

Sheriff Greg Ewing says it's a situation local agencies were familiar with a few years ago.

"The same thing occurred at several of the railroad crossings at the south end of the county. Which forced motorist and public safety to have to detour or alter their route," said Sheriff Ewing.

Having multiple roads shut down not only affects traffic but it could also spell disaster if there is an emergency.

That's why all local emergency crews and law enforcement use this. It's a website called GIS which shows what roads are shut down. This will allow those who are called out to change their route or call for back up.

"I mean you way be running close to time of being at work but in an emergency, we have to know in advance so we can alter our route," said Ewing.

As for Weger he has no problem changing his route if need be but hopes next time this happens they focus on one railroad at a time.

"I’m all for them. If they need to close a crossing down, close it. But don't close that many at once. I don't have a problem with them closing one and let people know so they can plan ahead," said Weger.

Now GIS is available to anyone to see if you have access to the internet.

LINK | CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN VIGO COUNTY