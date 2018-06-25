Racer is critically injured at Action Track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A motorcycle racer is battling serious health problems after a crash.

It happened at the Terre Haute Action Track Saturday night.

Officials told News 10 that 19-year-old Parker Norris was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe Page set up for Norris, he was later airlifed to Indianapolis. The page went on to say Norris suffered multiple injuries including broken ribs, a collar bone, two collapsed lungs and was on a ventilator.

The Terre Haute Action Track posted on Facebook Sunday night, updating followers on Norris' condition. According to his mother, Norris successfully completed surgery, and while he seems to be doing better, he's not out of the safe zone just yet.

Norris is from Michigan.

He was competing in one of the AMA All-Star National Flat Track series events.