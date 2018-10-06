800 participants walk for breast cancer in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was a sea of pink shirts, banners, and even hair Saturday at the Meadows Shopping Center. Among them was Pam's Posse. It was made up friends and family supporting this loved woman like her daughter Tanya Fuson.

"My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer two and a half years ago. So she’s a survivor and we're doing this in celebration of her," said Fuson.

They were among eight hundred others at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Forty-six teams collected donations to help reach the goal of 85-thousand dollars.

Community Coordinator Tammy Lundborg says every penny will go to research and helping women in the Wabash Valley.

"Two thousand people in central Indiana will be diagnosed with breast cancer and over four hundred will die from breast cancer," said Lundborg.

92 breast cancer survivors were there to help celebrate their fight, as well as those who lost theirs.

"It’s very inspirational to see what these women go though and get through to the other side. Unfortunately, some people don't but we honor their memory," said Lundborg.

For Pam's Posse, they hope others will join the race next year. Not only to raise money but to show support for the bravery in those fighting.

"And have the fellowship of being with other survivors. Their family friends and celebrate the ones that are still fighting. The ones that have won the fight and the ones that haven't won," said Fuson.

You can still donate to breast cancer research and resources, just follow the link here.