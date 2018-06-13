Clear

Raccoon scales Minnesota office tower, captivating public

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota, captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota, captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.

Scroll for more content...

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter's progress at it climbed the UBS Tower on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some. By Wednesday morning it had made it to the roof of the building, easing fears that it would plummet to its death.

St. Paul Animal Control put a trap and cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon. The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, "I made a big mistake." Many feared for the raccoon's safety.

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It