RHIT officially takes ownership of former Hulman family property

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New details have been released as Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has officially acquired more land.

We're talking about the nearly 1,100 acres that the institute agreed to purchase from the Hulman family back in August.

That property stretches from State Road 42 to US 40 and down to State Road 46.

It includes a large residence as well as a historic family lodge, a number of outbuildings and acres of farmland and forested terrain.

The transaction was made final at the end of October with a price-tag of more than $5 million.

News 10 reached out to campus officials about some work being done on that property.

They tell us crews are currently in the process of removing some structures on the property that are in major disrepair.