VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is mourning the passing of Ronald G. Reeves, also known as “Mr. Rose-Hulman.”

Scroll for more content...

Reeves passed away at the age of 82 after serving Rose-Hulman and alumni for 30 years.

RHIT reports Reeves spent 24 years as Vice President of Development and External Affairs.

“Ron represented those qualities that make Rose-Hulman special—a caring spirit, a kind heart, and an eagerness to assist others,” said Rose-Hulman President Jim Conwell.

Reeves, a Terre Haute native, graduated from RHIT in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

He has a long list of awards and recognition including an honorary doctorate of engineering from Rose-Hulman in 1997 and the Alumni Association’s Honor Alumni Award in 1977.

And in 2016 a conference room in the Office of Institutional Advancement, located inside Hatfield Hall, was dedicated to Reeves.

He received the Terre Award from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Chapman S. Root Award from Hospice of the Wabash Valley for his leadership and service to several local organizations and philanthropic causes.

Among his numerous community endeavors, he was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Terre Haute, a director the Crossroads of America Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and a board member of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Swope Art Museum, First Congressional Church, Wabash Valley Family Sports Center, Banks of the Wabash Festival and Trees Inc.

Information about visitation and funeral services are pending at this time. Details will be updated at www.rose-hulman.edu/news when available.