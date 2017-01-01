Power restored in Daviess and Martin counties

UPDATE: REMC reports all power has been restored to impacted customers.

Original story

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WTHI) - REMC of Western Indiana is reporting power outages in Martin and Daviess counties due to an accident.

An automated message with REMC stated the outage is affecting Odon, Loogootee and surrounding areas. Right now there are 303 customers without power in Daviess County and 89 without power in Martin County.

Officials report the accident involved a semi and three utility poles were damaged.

The outage could last several hours because of the extent of the damage in the accident. With the amount of customers without power, you may experience a longer than normal wait time when trying to call REMC.

